The Boys Releases Soldier Boy Anti-Drug PSA

It's not that the first two seasons of The Boys didn't feel like the comics from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, but season three of the Prime Video series REALLY feels like reading an issue of that Dynamite series. Many of the hallmarks of the comic are there, like the titular anti-supe team working for the government in secret, working out of the Flatiron Building, targeting specific supes across each episode for their larger means, as well as a totally out-of-his-mind Homelander. As a reader this is delightful, but fans that are only coming to the show will continue to find a compelling, hilarious, dark, and violent superhero series that has hit another home run. The best part about the new season, though, is that it remains committed to surprise you at every turn.
