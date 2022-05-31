The Boys Releases Soldier Boy Anti-Drug PSA

Could Stranger Things include a cameo by Ryan Reynolds? Well, if the producer of the Netflix mega-hit has any say, it could happen. Shawn Levy and the Deadpool star have worked on multiple projects together lately. So, it would stand to reason that the producer could call in a favor. However, nothing is concrete at the moment. Levy also poured gasoline on this particular fire when he talked about the next season of Stranger Things with The Hollywood Reporter. He openly suggested having Reynolds along for the home stretch of the Netflix juggernaut. The Hawkins kids probably have enough on their plate ending Season 4 without the Marvel star showing up. But, Season 5 could bring anything and everything to the table. Fans would probably respond pretty well, as long as he didn't take up too much room. Check out what the producer had to say for yourself down below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 HOURS AGO