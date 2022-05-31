ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boys Releases Soldier Boy Anti-Drug PSA

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boys Season 3 has released a new promo featuring Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy doing a Captain America-style PSA about drugs. In the retro-style video, Soldier Boy drops the following knowledge on kids: "Did you know drugs and drug-related crime have become a nationwide problem? All across America, drugs are destroying...

comicbook.com

