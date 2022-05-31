ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

Section 5AAA Baseball Preview

By Jamie Broman
 2 days ago

Another section that is wide open. Princeton is the favorite, but Becker, Monticello and St. Francis could all surprise and take home the title. Let’s take a look at Section 5AAA. #1 Princeton, 13-7: The Tigers have something the other teams don’t. Pitching depth. Zach Schroeder, Kevin Rahe,...

fox9.com

Marion Barber III found dead in Texas apartment

MINNEAPOLIS - Former University of Minnesota and Wayzata football star Marion Barber III was found dead by authorities in Frisco, Texas Wednesday morning, according to a report from the Fort Worth-Star Telegram. Authorities responded to a welfare concern on Wednesday at an apartment believed to be leased by Barber. That's...
WAYZATA, MN
Therese A. (Ditty) Borrell

Age 91 of Delano and Waverly, passed away May 28th. Visitation will be held two hours prior to Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial for Therese Borrell will be held Monday, June 6th at 11 AM at the Church of St. Mary in Waverly. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
WAVERLY, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

New EP high school principal is named

Nate Gibbs has been named principal of Eden Prairie High School, effective July 1.  Gibbs currently serves as the principal of Chaska Middle School West and has previously served as an assistant principal of Minnetonka High School.  An announcement was made in a Tuesday email to EPHS families. He will replace Robb Virgin, who is moving [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Community support for Plato Town Ball team

FOX 9's Shayne Wells visits Plato Woodwork, a staple business in Plato. The Pinske family has been a major supporter of the Plato Blue Jays for generations, and are alums of the team as well.
PLATO, MN
Multiple tornadoes confirmed in western Minnesota

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — It was a wild night of weather across Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with likely tornado touchdowns, straight line winds and hail across much of the state. KARE 11 crews spread out across greater Minnesota and the metro, and below are the accounts of what they saw and heard.
MINNESOTA STATE
Waverly Veterans Memorial Wall Dedicated Monday

The rain that dominated the weather most of the morning on Monday’s Memorial Day holiday took a break just long enough for the long-anticipated dedication of the new Veterans Memorial Wall in Waverly. The names of some 500 deceased veterans from the Waverly area who served our country since...
WAVERLY, MN
Strong Storms Finish Out a Soggy Memorial Day

Severe weather hit Minnesota on Memorial Day. Tornadoes were reported in the Alexandria area with widespread damage to homes and properties. Early Monday evening, Wright County was put under a severe thunderstorm warning, shifting later to a tornado warning as strong storms tore through primarily the southeastern corner of Wright County.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carver, Hennepin, McLeod, Nicollet, Sibley, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, south central and east central Minnesota. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: Carver; Hennepin; McLeod; Nicollet; Sibley; Wright The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Hennepin County in east central Minnesota Southeastern Wright County in central Minnesota Eastern Sibley County in central Minnesota East central McLeod County in central Minnesota Carver County in east central Minnesota Northeastern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Glencoe to near Arlington to 5 miles north of Nicollet, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Glencoe and Green Isle around 615 PM CDT. Lester Prairie around 620 PM CDT. Norwood Young America, Mayer and Henderson around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Waconia, Watertown, Delano, St. Bonifacius, Mound, Orono, Rockford, Maple Plain, Chaska, Victoria and Corcoran. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CARVER COUNTY, MN
Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Engeldinger

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew. A mass shooting occurred at a firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on the afternoon of Thursday, September 27, 2012. The attack took place inside Accent Signage Systems, where a former employee walked into the firm's building and fired a Glock 199mmpistol. By the end of the day, five people were dead, including the gunman who committed suicide, and four others were injured, three of them critically. One of those critically injured died the following day, and another man succumbed to his wounds on October 10. It was the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota's history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Traffic Complaint Leads To Chase, Crash In Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A driving complaint in the west metro turned into a chase Sunday night, and ended in a crash more than a dozen miles away. As of Monday morning, the suspect is still missing. Someone called in the driver in Orono just before 10 p.m. When officers tracked them down, the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove. Nobody was seriously hurt. (credit: CBS) After the crash, the suspect driver ran off, ditching the car. They managed to avoid police, despite searches by several different agencies on the ground, K-9 units and helicopters. It’s not clear why the driver took off in the first place, and police are still working to identify and find them.
At Creekside Supper Club, the Past Is Perfect

Unable to score a reservation for a table at the new Creekside Supper Club and Lounge in south Minneapolis, I crept in early one evening and sat at the bar. I looked around. None of the usual suspects were anywhere to be seen! Odd. I leaned on the funny vinyl pad on the customer edge of the bar—that sort of low-cost, comfy thing I’ve only ever seen at old dives and never anywhere new—and I watched the house fill up—Ronettes playing on the sound system and popover baskets hitting every table.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota State Fair Reveals 2022 Free Entertainment Lineup

It's crazy to think summer is almost here. That means nice weather and of course, the biggest event of the season: the Minnesota State Fair!. The Minnesota State Fair is known for its food, drinks and concerts! They start revealing their big concert lineups months in advance. In early February, they announced their first headliners. Zac Brown Band will take the stage at the fair on Friday, September 2nd.
MINNESOTA STATE

