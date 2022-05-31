ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Power outages reported last Thursday on Montana, West Outer

Residents in the area of Montana Avenue and West Outer Drive in Oak Ridge experienced two separate power outages last Thursday, May 26.

They each affected about 447 customers and occurred as a result of the inclement weather, the city of Oak Ridge stated in a news release issued late Friday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBXEF_0fvqYjge00

The first outage was caused by a tree limb on a line and occurred around 3:45 p.m. This outage lasted for about 45 minutes. Crews located and removed the limb and reenergized the lines to restore power, the news release stated.

The second outage in that area occurred at about 8 p.m. A tree fell across Montana Avenue and tore a neutral line down, as well as causing damage to several poles, insulators, and arrestors. Crews worked to remove the tree from the road and make the necessary repairs to electrical infrastructure, the news release stated. The second outage lasted for roughly 3.5 hours, with power restored around 11:30 p.m.

To report a future power outage, call the Electric Department at (865) 425-1803.

