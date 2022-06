New York City is considering placing gun detectors at subway stations following a mass shooting on a train that wounded 10 people in April. The scanners are currently used at sports stadiums and theme parks, but security experts have said that putting such scanners in place in an effective way in the expansive New York subway system would be hard, and maybe impossible. The issue at hand is that such scanners would also have to be checked by people ready to intercept those triggering the system. James Dooley is a retired New York Police Department captain who served in...

