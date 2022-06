BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — It’s officially Hurricane season, and it’s hard to talk about storms without talking about erosion. In Ocean Isle Beach, one woman had to leave her dream home of 20 years after facing the trials and tribulations that hurricanes and erosion brings. Now, after OIB’s terminal groin project has been completed, she has hope for her old house and the beach she loves.

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO