AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested one man and is still searching for another in connection to a murder that happened back in May. Late at night on May 3 and into the early morning hours of May 4, police responded to three locations for calls of shots fired: two on Aldrich St. and a third at the intersection of Hampton Ave. and Assembly St. When they arrived at the intersection, officers found the body of Charles Bradley inside a Nissan sedan. On June 1, officers arrested twenty-four-year-old Javon Croft of Aiken in connection with the murder. Public Safety has charged Croft with murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and armed robbery.

AIKEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO