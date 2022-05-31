South End restaurant, national chicken chain location hit with health code violations

A pair of popular restaurants -- both in the Charlotte area -- received a number of violations during health inspections performed by Mecklenburg County this month.

The Mad Greek, located at 5011 South Blvd ., received a score of 77.5 while Wingstop, located at 6609 Monroe Rd. Ste 110 received a score of 87.5.

The Mad Greek received the most violations among the two, with 15 violations cited including:

Employees not washing hands between tasks

Employees touching ready-to-eat meat with bare hands

Dirty surfaces and equipment

Several meats being stored without dates marked

Meats not fully cooked being improperly stored for reheating during the next business day

Wingstop received four violations :

Employees improperly washing hands

Food debris in sinks

Unclean food handling equipment

Food stored and labeled improperly without proper expiration information

The Mad Greek, which serves Greek Mediterranean cuisine in the Charlotte area, currently has a 4.4 out of 5 customer rating , according a Google review. Wingstop, an aviation-themed wings chain, currently has a 3.4 out of 5 customer rating , among 638 reviews on Google.

Both restaurants have not received current scores since their most recent inspections.