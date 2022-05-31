ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

South End restaurant, national chicken chain location hit with health code violations

By Evan Santiago
 2 days ago

A pair of popular restaurants -- both in the Charlotte area -- received a number of violations during health inspections performed by Mecklenburg County this month.

The Mad Greek, located at 5011 South Blvd ., received a score of 77.5 while Wingstop, located at 6609 Monroe Rd. Ste 110 received a score of 87.5.

The Mad Greek received the most violations among the two, with 15 violations cited including:

  • Employees not washing hands between tasks

  • Employees touching ready-to-eat meat with bare hands

  • Dirty surfaces and equipment

  • Several meats being stored without dates marked

  • Meats not fully cooked being improperly stored for reheating during the next business day

Wingstop received four violations :

  • Employees improperly washing hands

  • Food debris in sinks

  • Unclean food handling equipment

  • Food stored and labeled improperly without proper expiration information

The Mad Greek, which serves Greek Mediterranean cuisine in the Charlotte area, currently has a 4.4 out of 5 customer rating , according a Google review. Wingstop, an aviation-themed wings chain, currently has a 3.4 out of 5 customer rating , among 638 reviews on Google.

Both restaurants have not received current scores since their most recent inspections.

