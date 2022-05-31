ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale, MN

Section 6AA Baseball Preview

By Jamie Broman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWide open section. The top eight teams all have a chance to make a run. Here is a look at the top eight teams in the Section. #1 Foley, 14-3: The Falcons come in struggling losing three of five. They did get by Annandale 14-13 last week, but are vulnerable coming...

Marion Barber III found dead in Texas apartment

MINNEAPOLIS - Former University of Minnesota and Wayzata football star Marion Barber III was found dead by authorities in Frisco, Texas Wednesday morning, according to a report from the Fort Worth-Star Telegram. Authorities responded to a welfare concern on Wednesday at an apartment believed to be leased by Barber. That's...
WAYZATA, MN
Section 6AA Softball Playoffs Postponed

Softball section playoffs scheduled for today in section 6AA have been postponed due to field conditions. All of today's games have been rescheduled for Wednesday. Cathedral will play Pequot Lakes at 5pm at Miller Field in Waite Park in the winners bracket. Holdingford will match up with Pierz at 5pm at Traut Field in Waite Park in an elimination game. The winner of the Holdingford/Pierz game will play the loser of the Cathedral/Pequot Lakes game at 7pm in Waite Park Wednesday night. This tournament wraps up Thursday in Waite Park.
WAITE PARK, MN
Therese A. (Ditty) Borrell

Age 91 of Delano and Waverly, passed away May 28th. Visitation will be held two hours prior to Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial for Therese Borrell will be held Monday, June 6th at 11 AM at the Church of St. Mary in Waverly. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
WAVERLY, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Eden Prairie Local News

New EP high school principal is named

Nate Gibbs has been named principal of Eden Prairie High School, effective July 1.  Gibbs currently serves as the principal of Chaska Middle School West and has previously served as an assistant principal of Minnetonka High School.  An announcement was made in a Tuesday email to EPHS families. He will replace Robb Virgin, who is moving [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Sandy Vagt

Age 75 of Howard Lake, passed away May 28th after a battle with Alzheimer’s. A Memorial Service for Sandy Vagt will be held Saturday, June 25th at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel, with visitation one hour prior. There will be time to gather with the family following the service in the church community room. Refreshments will be provided. Arrangements with Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cokato and Howard Lake. Online at www.swansonpeterson.com.
HOWARD LAKE, MN
Community support for Plato Town Ball team

FOX 9's Shayne Wells visits Plato Woodwork, a staple business in Plato. The Pinske family has been a major supporter of the Plato Blue Jays for generations, and are alums of the team as well.
PLATO, MN
This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
Waverly Veterans Memorial Wall Dedicated Monday

The rain that dominated the weather most of the morning on Monday’s Memorial Day holiday took a break just long enough for the long-anticipated dedication of the new Veterans Memorial Wall in Waverly. The names of some 500 deceased veterans from the Waverly area who served our country since...
WAVERLY, MN
At Creekside Supper Club, the Past Is Perfect

Unable to score a reservation for a table at the new Creekside Supper Club and Lounge in south Minneapolis, I crept in early one evening and sat at the bar. I looked around. None of the usual suspects were anywhere to be seen! Odd. I leaned on the funny vinyl pad on the customer edge of the bar—that sort of low-cost, comfy thing I’ve only ever seen at old dives and never anywhere new—and I watched the house fill up—Ronettes playing on the sound system and popover baskets hitting every table.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
3 Charming Small Towns in Minnesota

Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
MINNESOTA STATE
Traffic Complaint Leads To Chase, Crash In Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A driving complaint in the west metro turned into a chase Sunday night, and ended in a crash more than a dozen miles away. As of Monday morning, the suspect is still missing. Someone called in the driver in Orono just before 10 p.m. When officers tracked them down, the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove. Nobody was seriously hurt. (credit: CBS) After the crash, the suspect driver ran off, ditching the car. They managed to avoid police, despite searches by several different agencies on the ground, K-9 units and helicopters. It’s not clear why the driver took off in the first place, and police are still working to identify and find them.
BCA agents investigate death in southern Minnesota

MORRISTOWN, Minn. — Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and other law enforcement officers are investigating a man's death in a small town in southern Minnesota. According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday for a report of...
MORRISTOWN, MN
Memorial Day Storms Leave Massive Damage, Thousands Without Power

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes. The wind toppled power lines across the state, causing more than 70,000 reports of power outages across Minnesota. One unconfirmed tornado struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported. The worst of the damage in Forada is along Forada Beach, hugging the shoreline of...
MINNESOTA STATE

