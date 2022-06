Retirement and repairs as students break for summer fun. Roseville, Calif.- The parking lots at each of our school sites look emptier than normal. After all, it is summer!. But what you may not see is the work that goes on behind the scenes to keep our schools well kept and ready for fall. Each summer and during most holiday breaks, RCSD staff prepare for students’ return on August 11, 2022. This means classroom cleaning, software updates, hiring of new staff members and Maintenance and Facilities Department projects galore.

