This story was updated at 3:32 p.m. on June 1 to reflect that the Georgia Food Bank Association just announced in Georgia Trend that the organization is now known as Feeding Georgia. Families in Georgia will no longer receive extra money for groceries to help keep children’s stomachs from growling during the summer. Households in […] The post End of school year meets end of expanded food subsidies for Georgia children appeared first on Georgia Recorder.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO