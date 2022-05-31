ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

South Hills Kicks Off Unofficial Start Of Summer With Over 2 Feet Of Snow

By Courtney
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ah, you have to love Idaho. The South Hills south of Twin Falls kicked off the unofficial start of summer with a good ol' fashioned snowstorm. Camping season may have to wait a little longer in this area. Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer. You...

kool965.com

Comments / 1

Related
KOOL 96.5

Why a Staycation in Twin Falls May Be Better than a Vacation Elsewhere

Summer is here and it is time for many of us to take some time off work, relax, and enjoy some downtime. While many will take vacations to escape Idaho, sometimes the best way to spend time away from work is to just stay close by. It is cheaper, it saves you on sanity with traveling, and it can often be better than the destination you would go to anyway. The term often used for this is a staycation, but that doesn't mean you have to seclude yourself to only Twin Falls. A staycation can mean staying near home, but doesn't have to mean staying home. Making a day or weekend trip to a nearby city, or camping within a couple of hours would qualify. Why would you choose a staycation over a vacation? Well, you may be in one of the best places to relax and have fun already.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

New Fishing Pond in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There is a new pond to fish at within the city limits of Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the public is invited to begin casting a line at a spring fed pond in Rock Creek Canyon by the RV park. The agency has been working with Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways to find a new community fishing pond for last year. Rainbow trout had been placed in the pond in 2021 to see if it would provide an adequate habitat for them. The pond was restocked again in April and will be again later in June. Eventually grass carp will be placed in the Rock Creek pond to help keep vegetation under control during the warmer months of summer. The pond will be stocked with more fish when they are available. The pond adds to a long list of community fishing ponds around the Magic Valley that includes Dierkes Lake, Filer Ponds, Crystal Spring Lake and more.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

7 Fun Events Taking Place in Southern Idaho this Weekend

It is unofficially summer, and it is time to enjoy the outdoors while the weather allows, on the days that it does. School is out or will be out soon, depending on where you are, and many summer activities will be beginning soon. Coming off of a holiday weekend, staying home this weekend may seem like a nice way to relax and recover, but for many, they want to get out of the house and have a fun time, and there is much to do, not only in Twin Falls but all over southern Idaho. Here are some of the many events taking place across southern Idaho this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
KOOL 96.5

Watch: Idaho Jockey Spills Hard; Gets Lesson In Race Preparedness

A recent Idaho horse race wound up providing one jockey a valuable lesson in competition preparedness. Horse racing season is on in Emmett, and it can get rough. I'm no expert in riding horses. In fact, they scare the hell out of me. A recent YouTube upload showing what is basically the equivalent of drag racing with horses featured one painful start. The races are executed in both groups of two and four, and if you've ever been thrown from a horse you can probably relate to the jockey in the red skullcap.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Fried Foods Galore with New Southern Idaho Corndog Food Truck

Burley, Idaho is home to the very first Corndog Company food truck in Southern Idaho! This awesome company offers delicious corndogs year-round, as well as other fried goodies like cheese pops, fried snickers, and cheese bombs. Their kettle chips are also homemade and delicious. I’m late to this party.
BURLEY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Hills#Weather And Climate#Memorial Day Weekend
KOOL 96.5

Finding the Best Type of Lawnmower in Twin Falls

While never consistent, mostly the warm weather is here and that means that once again grass is growing. With the return of rain, warmer weather, and spring in full swing, with summer fast approaching, yard work is once again a thing that many of us have to do. Some enjoy it, some hate it, but if you own a home, it is something we all will have to face this time of year. Last week I wrote about why mowing your lawn sucks in Idaho, but the reality is that we will have to do it. If you are new to owning a home or need a new mower, there are tons of options. Which mower is the best to buy and use in your yard this year?
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

‘A one-stop shop’: Construction crews converting old King’s building in American Falls into Valley Wide Cooperative

AMERICAN FALLS — For many years, the building at 2775 Neu Road in American Falls did little favors to attract out-of-town visitors. Sitting vacant ever since discount department store King’s closed its doors in 2012 due to a corporate cut, it has remained an empty husk that sits in direct view of the freeway, welcoming those getting off Exit 40 with all the luster of a ghost-town saloon. Yet now, construction crews are stirring up the dirt and whipping the vacant building into something that’s...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah

NORTHERN UTAH (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple northern Utah agencies are searching for a man with ties to southern Idaho. Dylan Rounds, a 19-year-old male who has spent time in Hazleton growing up, is reported missing by the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. Rounds has recently been working in Lucin,...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOOL 96.5

Open House Meetings on Proposed Twin Falls County Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley citizens will get a chance to hear the proposed plans for a wind energy project in southern Twin Falls County at a set of open house meetings. Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, will host three meetings on the Salmon Falls Wind project proposed for areas north of the Salmon Falls Dam around Rogerson and Hollister. According to Magic Valley Energy, most of the proposed project would be on federal land in the area. The company is also working on approval of a proposed wind energy project north of Interstate 84 spanning several Magic Valley counties centered around Wilson Butte in Jerome County. The company says the Salmon Falls Wind project would produce more than 800 megawatts of electricity and would provide an estimated $3.5 million in tax revenue. One of the two meetings for the general public will be held on Friday, June 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hollister Elementary School. The second general public meeting will be on Saturday, June 11, at the College of Southern Idaho Taylor Building, room 276/277 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. The third meeting will be for interested contractors and vendors who would like to work with Magic Valley Energy on either proposed wind project. The special meeting for contractors and vendors will be at the College of Southern Idaho Saturday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. " MVE places a high priority on using local contractors, vendors, and hiring local talent throughout the projects' construction and operations phases," says the company.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Sun Valley Man Killed in Kayaking Accident

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man from Sun Valley died in a kayaking accident in a remote part of Idaho County earlier this week. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old James Grossman died Monday, May 30, in the Fall Creek area which is inaccessible by road. The sheriff's office had gotten a relayed message on a satellite tracking device from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center that the kayaker had been killed. A helicopter out of Idaho was not able to fly that day so Two Bear Air out of Montana was called in to assist. The sheriff's office also thanked the owners of the Mackay Bar Outfitters for their help as well. "During times like these, we are fortunate to live in an area with so many people willing to volunteer their resources to help in an emergency," wrote the sheriff's office in a statement.
KOOL 96.5

Paving Begins June 6 on North Blue Lakes (Hwy 93) in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A complete update to the pavement on North Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls will start next week. The Idaho Transportation Department will begin night work on Blue Lakes from Pole Line Road (U.S. Highway 93) north to the Perrine Bridge beginning June 6, with little to no impact to drivers during the day. Construction crews will also update sidewalks and ramps to meet ADA accessibility requirements. The light at the Bridgeview/Fillmore intersection will be replaced as well. Work will go from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night to lessen the impact to daily traffic; no construction is planned during the day. During nighttime construction drivers will encounter lane closures. ITD says crews will try and maintain access to area businesses but, there may be times when driveways will be blocked. There will be some noise from the construction equipment. Work will last until mid-summer. Crews have been working on resurfacing U.S. 93 for most of the spring in Twin Falls, for more information on the project visit ITD's project site. The project is paid for in part by a one-time $126 million approve by the Idaho Legislature in 2021 and Gov. Brad Little's "Leading Idaho" initiative.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

UPDATE: Twin Falls Police Looking for Vulnerable Adult

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police are looking for a vulnerable adult who walked away from his Twin Falls care center early Friday morning. The Twin Falls Police have asked the public to be on the look out for 59-year-old Luther Ryes who left his care center at around 7:30 a.m. and hasn't been seen since. Police said the man is not able to care for himself because of severe cognitive decline. The last place he was seen was on the 1900 block of Elizabeth Blvd. He could be headed to Oregon, according to police. Police said he was wearing light colored jeans with a dark grey coat. If you have any information on where Mr. Reyes may be call local police or Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy