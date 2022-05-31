Student brings knife to South Boston school

BOSTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a knife was recovered at the Condon School Tuesday morning.

Boston Police responded to the school shortly after 11:00 a.m. for a report of a student with a knife who was a potential threat to another student. Staff at the Condon School immediately called police and alerted security. School security conducted a search and confiscated the knife from the student in question.

The student involved will be disciplined in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct.

There were no injuries reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

This comes nearly a month after a bullet was found in a bathroom at the South Boston school.

