Student brings knife to South Boston school

By Boston25News.com Staff
 2 days ago
BOSTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a knife was recovered at the Condon School Tuesday morning.

Boston Police responded to the school shortly after 11:00 a.m. for a report of a student with a knife who was a potential threat to another student. Staff at the Condon School immediately called police and alerted security. School security conducted a search and confiscated the knife from the student in question.

The student involved will be disciplined in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct.

There were no injuries reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

This comes nearly a month after a bullet was found in a bathroom at the South Boston school.

Comments / 5

Patty Kennedy
2d ago

Wow, that’s a few incidents in the last month or so! Should have investigated when a bullet was found! They know no consequences!

