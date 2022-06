This sweet pup is looking for a home where he can enjoy daily walks and plenty of playtime. He may be a little nervous when you first meet him, but a little bit of patience and lots of love will help him warm right up to you. Mister can go home with a family with children 6 years or older and may be open to a canine sibling as long as proper introductions are made first.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO