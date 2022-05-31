Passaic Sheriff's Detectives Seize Pound Of Coke, 'Ghost Gun,' $15,259, Bust Business Couple

LEFT to RIGHT: Juan P. Varona, Andry Hernandez-Paulino, Steven A. Mejias-Escoto Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

A Paterson couple who sold drugs from their money-wiring business were busted by Passaic County sheriff's detectives with nearly a pound of cocaine, more than an ounce of heroin and a "ghost gun," authorities said.

The detectives moved in after watching a customer buy cocaine and then hop into a cab, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Working with the county prosecutor's office, the investigators raided the now-former River Multi Services shop on River Street and a nearby apartment shared by Steven A. Mejias-Escoto, 36, and Andry Hernandez-Paulino, 29, in the city's Bunker Hill section, Berdnik said.

Detectives made their move after stopping a cab and arresting passenger Juan P. Varona, also of Paterson, shortly after he bought cocaine from the couple, the sheriff said.

Do-it-yourself "ghost guns” -- made from kits of parts and tools -- aren't stamped with serial numbers registered with a federally licensed manufacturer, bypassing background checks and making it all but impossible for authorities to trace to their buyers.

In addition to the drugs and illegal firearm, sheriff's detectives seized $15,259 in suspected proceeds, Berdnik said.

Mejia-Escoto and Hernandez-Paulino were sent to the Passaic County Jail after being charged with several drug offenses, he said. Varona was released pending a hearing.

