ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Florida man killed from bonfire explosion at weekend party

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3qAB_0fvqVdr900

DELAND, Fla. [AP] — A Central Florida man was killed from an apparent bonfire explosion over the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

Investigators are unsure of what caused the explosion during the outdoor party at a home near DeLand, Florida early Monday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The 51-year-old had left a patio to attend to the bonfire around 3:30 a.m. Witnesses told investigators that there was a hissing sound a short time later and then the sound of something hitting the ground, reported The Associated Press. When other partygoers went to check on the man, they found him unresponsive near the bonfire with extensive injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office responded for further investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Deland, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonfire#Central Florida#Memorial Day Weekend#Violent Crime#Ap#The Associated Press
WESH

Child drowns in Orange County pool, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines, forecast. According to Orange County sheriff's deputies, a child in Orlando has died after drowning in a pool. Deputies responded to a drowning reported at a residence along the 12400 block of Appomatox Drive around 3 p.m....
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Shooting injures one, leads to crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a late-night shooting in south Orlando. Officers responded to Millenia Boulevard and Radebaugh Way shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Orlando police said the incident began after someone fired shots at a car traveling north along Millenia Boulevard near Oak Ridge Road. One person...
click orlando

Port Orange woman killed in Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Port Orange woman died Tuesday afternoon following a crash at the intersection of State Road 11 and County Road 304 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman was driving eastward on CR-304, while a man driving an SUV was...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Sheriff: Volusia County man killed in explosion at Memorial Day bonfire

DELAND, Fla. — A DeLand-area man was killed early Monday. Officials say 51-year-old Michael Riedinger died in an apparent accidental explosion at a bonfire during an outdoor party. The sheriff's office and the state fire marshal are investigating. “There's been an accident. He's dead. There's somebody dead,” a 911...
DELAND, FL
WESH

70-year-old woman escapes after man carjacks her in Poinciana

POINCIANA, Fla. — An older woman was able to quickly get away after a man carjacked her in Poinciana. It happened just outside a Walgreens off Cypress Parkway and Marigold Avenue last week. The sheriff says if it wasn't for that 70-year-old woman's quick thinking and deputies being nearby,...
POINCIANA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy