Lafayette, LA

Chief of Staff Michael Hicks no longer employed with LCG

By Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Chief of Staff Michael Hicks is no longer employed with LCG. Hicks was appointed to the position in January.

Though few details are available at this time, LCG Communications Director Jamie Angelle confirmed that Hicks is no longer employed with LCG as of Friday. Angelle disclosed that he’s unable to discuss personnel issues or the reason Hicks’ employment ended.

Lafayette Mayor-President appoints chief of staff

Hicks, who was formerly Mayor-President Guillory’s Army commanding officer, according to the Daily Advertiser , was appointed by Guillory to the position in January.

It’s unclear whether Hicks resigned or was fired. News 10 will continue to follow this story.

