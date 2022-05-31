Vruwink: Eat cheese, be happy

John Delos Hershman, age 97, was welcomed into eternal life on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson with his family by his side. John was born in his family’s farmhouse in Walker Township, Jasper County, Indiana, on April 29, 1925. He was the second of eight surviving children of Otis Glover Hershman and Gladys Elliott Hershman. He attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse in Walker Center, IN followed by high school in Wheatfield, Indiana. Upon graduation in 1942 and at the age of 17, John enlisted in the U.S. Navy to join the WWII war effort. After training, he was sent to Manus Island, Papua, New Guinea, northeast of Australia in the South Pacific. There he was a supply officer, distributing supplies to the Allied Forces in the Pacific Theater.

