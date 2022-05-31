ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vruwink: Eat cheese, be happy

By editor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin has a rich heritage as a dairy state, but it wasn’t always that way. In the late 1800s, many Wisconsin farmers were struggling as wheat-growers, but a forward-thinker from Fort Atkinson saw dairy as a better future. William Dempster Hoard founded the Hoard’s Dairyman publication in 1885...

