On Friday, May 27, the Reeds Spring School District broke ground on its Primary School renovation and expansion. As part of the renovation, the building will have a wing added and a courtyard enclosed to create room for more early childhood classrooms, according to Reeds Spring Communication Director Ben Fisher. The project is expected to be completed in August of 2023. Funding for this project comes from the $40 million bond issue known as RS VISION 2025 which was approved by voters in April. The bond issue will also fund a new career and technical center and create a park and picnic area which will be open to the community.

REEDS SPRING, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO