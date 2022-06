Stephon Tuitt is stepping away from football. The eight-year veteran announced his retirement from the game Wednesday after a trying 2021. It’s a somewhat surprising decision for the 29-year-old. Tuitt’s 2020 season was the best of his career, resulting in 11 sacks for the league’s top defense. While he’d missed all of following season thanks to a knee injury and had skipped the team’s voluntary workouts this spring, teammates were optimistic he’d be back this fall to claim his spot on the defensive line. Instead, he’ll leave the gridiron behind after 246 tackles and 34.5 sacks.

