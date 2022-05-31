Opinion: A few more cutting remarks

I’ve been reflecting quite a bit on the passage of time, specifically its strange inconsistency. Fellow educators, for example, will understand how the last few weeks of May drag on for months while summer break literally flies by. I turned 50 this year, but I think of myself as being no older than 40 (I can’t possibly have been alive for half a century and look this good!). And my dad died in 2020, but our final conversation still feels like it happened on Wednesday.

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO