Opinion: A few more cutting remarks

Last week, I gently chided my loving wife in my column for having no desire to mow the lawn. It was not one of her favorite columns. “Dick, which is better, me not mowing the lawn, or you doing a lousy job of it?”. “Hold up! You think I’m...
I’ve been reflecting quite a bit on the passage of time, specifically its strange inconsistency. Fellow educators, for example, will understand how the last few weeks of May drag on for months while summer break literally flies by. I turned 50 this year, but I think of myself as being no older than 40 (I can’t possibly have been alive for half a century and look this good!). And my dad died in 2020, but our final conversation still feels like it happened on Wednesday.
I loved reading the articles about the Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Thank you to all who made these possible and to our Carmel firefighters for helping these babies and their mothers. God bless you!. Bridget Vickery, Carmel. Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to...
WHEN PEDRO ULLOA opened Le Croissant French Bakery (@lecroissantfrenchbakery) in Greenwood late this past winter, the bakeshop was instantly mobbed, with “Sold Out” signs often going up before noon. Take one look at the cases, and you’ll understand why. Piles of plump, lacquered croissants, fruit-topped Danishes, and brioche rolls will have you pressing your nose against the glass. So be sure to set your alarm, whether your morning fix is a croissant stuffed with strawberries and Chantilly cream or a savory slice of quiche Lorraine with a puff-pastry crust and silky, just-set custard. 916 E. Main St., Greenwood, 317-360-9263.
INDIANAPOLIS — We can always count on Katy Mann for plenty of ideas to keep kids busy, but this time there’s an added bonus: everything is free. Mann, founder of Indy with Kids, shared highlights from her list of free summer activities, including some of her personal favorites like creek stomping, splash pads, summer reading programs at your local library, story walks, art parks, free bowling, and the light show at Monument Circle.
Night on the Bricks will return to Zionsville from 5 to 9 p.m. June 9, with diners able to enjor fare from local restaurants at 36 tables set up along Main Street. The event, which is now in its third year, started in 2020 to support local businesses and restaurants during the pandemic. Although many restaurants are back to pre-pandemic capacity, Zionsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Allyson Gutwein said the event still a great opportunity for residents to enjoy the weather and the downtown restaurants.
Built in 1997, this home’s kitchen had great bones, but the curved island configuration and impractical desk obstructed the room’s natural flow, necessitating a makeover to improve form and function. A new appliance arrangement, custom cabinetry and updated finishes resulted in a “wow”-worthy space that is as functional as it is stylish.
I am one of the estimated 110,000 Hoosiers currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, and I would like to share a bit of my experience to help others understand this disease. It is possible to live well with dementia. Being diagnosed with...
Fishers Arts Council and Conner Prairie are bringing Art on the Prairie back for its second year from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. The team began working together early in the year to make sure that the event met the needs of the artists and patrons who had been part of the inaugural event. Andrew Bradford, Vice President, Chief Advancement Officer of Conner Prairie is part of that team.
Shimmy Dancewear celebrated its grand opening at 9850 N. Michigan Rd. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 23. Owner Katie Glenn was joined by friends, family and board members of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce at the event. (Photo courtesy of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce) Stay CURRENT with our daily...
I continue reading articles of unsafe driving practices due to the illegal use of cellphones. Being able to enforce the law is impossible when we allow the illegal use of dark-tinted windows on the front windows and windshield. Why don’t we ticket the use of this practice so our police can enforce the law to enhance safe driving?
Whether you like glazed, cake or yeast donuts, Indianapolis is full of options. Hoosiers often debate which place has the best, but only one Indiana shop made Yelp’s Top 100 list for 2022. PANA Donuts, Coffee and Boba Tea is ranked #19 on the list of America’s best donut...
I was shocked to read that the Carmel city attorney, a public office, refused to divulge to our newspaper information relating to pedestrian accidents in roundabouts. Why? Because in its view this legitimate inquiry was “a fishing expedition.” Such arrogance!. I hope Current will persist in demanding access...
The Cat theater in Carmel will soon be the site of an eye-catching new mural. The theater at 254 Veterans Way in Carmel opened in 2017 and founding Artist Director Will Wood wanted the outside of the building to reflect its eccentric vibes. So, Wood decided to commission an artist...
I knew this day would come. I prepared for it, but it still came fast. This is my final column in this newspaper. This is the end of my tenure as editor. It is a bittersweet moment for sure. I’m excited for the next chapter in my life, but I...
Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron doesn’t regret taking to Facebook to share her outrage about the nation’s gun laws in expletive-laced comments inspired by the May 24 killing of 19 students and two teachers with an assault rifle at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. She said she woke...
INDIANAPOLIS — Is there a sweeter way to start your day than with a box of gleaming donuts? We think not. Yelp has released its 2022 list of Top 100 US Donut Shops ahead of National Donut Day on Friday, June 3, and one central Indiana store has landed in the top 20. PANA Donuts […]
Summer of splish-splashing fun? Bring the whole family along for a day at The Waterpark in Carmel!. The Waterpark is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (May 28 – Aug. 7) and offers aquatic adventures for all ages and abilities. With so much to do, you won’t...
Emily Crapnell was teaching seventh grade science to a classroom full of students at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25, 2018, when she heard a gunshot behind her. Crapnell’s classroom was next to teacher Jason Seaman’s classroom where a student fired a handgun, injuring a student and Seaman in the process.
If you're looking for a great place to visit, Indiana is the perfect destination. Home to numerous historical sites, beautiful parks, and exciting cultural attractions, Indiana has something to offer everyone.
Comments / 0