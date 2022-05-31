Missing 7-Year-Old Found Safe After Overnight Search

Evans Family Media is providing the opportunity to get educated ahead of the upcoming primary election through the Meet The Candidate Radio Series. Wayne Simper, who is running for Uintah County Commission Seat B, was the guest on the May 31st program. Simper has been active serving on many boards and committees in Uintah County over the years. He is among the first board members of the newly formed Special Service District #1 which is in the process of consolidating the Rec, Transportation, and Impact Mitigation districts into one. He has also been highly involved in and knowledgeable of local public lands issues which he believes is essential knowledge if serving as a Commissioner. He stated in the interview how important it is to step up and protect our rights here in Uintah County or those rights will be lost. The interview also covered his thoughts on Uintah County’s budget, employee benefits, and his take on the current Uintah County dynamics. To listen to the interview, visit www.BasinNow.com and click on ‘Meet the Candidate’ under the Community tab. Continue to tune in to the Meet the Candidate Radio Series on Newstalk KVEL AM920 104.5 FM every weekday at 5:00pm leading up to the primary election on June 28th. Finally, before you cast your vote, remember, informed voters elect competent civic leaders.

UINTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 14 HOURS AGO