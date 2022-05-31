ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Spirit EMS record

By Sheryl Raodcap
Sidney Daily News
 2 days ago

May 22-28 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center. That’s the same number of dispatches as the week prior. Four of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Sidney Daily News

Family Days planned at Johnston Farm

PIQUA — Family Days at the Johnston Farm is planned for Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, from noon to 5 p.m. John Johnston’s family home will come alive with games and activities enjoyed in days past by families like yours. Families can make this an early Father’s Day gift since each dad and grandfather will be admitted free when accompanied by his family. Allow time to visit the newly renovated Johnston Home to learn more about the family and how they lived, take in the Historic Indian and Canal Museum to gain insight to the lives of the first people to call Ohio home, and don’t forget to include time in your day for a relaxing ride on the General Harrison of Piqua and relive the time when mules pulled boats and the world moved at four miles an hour on the end of a tow rope.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of March 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Gregory S. Barlow II, 50, of Botkins, was charged with failure to reinstate license, failure to obey traffic control devices and driving with no headlights, all charges dismissed, $105 fine.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Looking for a forever home?

SIDNEY — Homes within the new Burr Oak Mill Subdivision will officially become available for sale starting Friday, June 3. The subdivision is located on the north side of Russell Road, west of St. Marys Avenue and east of Interstate 75. The announcement came during Ryan Homes’ ribbon cutting...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Luncheon meeting announced

NEW BREMEN — PERI District 2, Chapter 9 will hold a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Speedway Lanes, 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen. The meeting will include a program lead by Auglaize County Health Commisioner Oliver Fisher. Any Ohio retired public employee is welcome to attend and join, and reservations are not required.
NEW BREMEN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Open your home to a foster child

Have you ever thought of opening your home to a foster child? Do you have what it takes to provide a safe, loving environment for a child in need? Shelby County Job and Family Services is looking for people who are interested in becoming foster parents for our children in Shelby County. The need for Foster Parents continues to rise as many parents in our community struggle with such challenges as mental health and addiction.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

——— The Klute band wore their new uniforms for the first time in the parade yesterday. The uniform is very nice and the band received many complimentary remarks on their neat appearance. The uniforms are of dark green cloth with magenta trimmings. 100 Years. May 31, 1922. The...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Commissioners award radio system to Motorola Solutions

SIDNWY — Motorola Solutions, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, was selected to provide Shelby County’s next generation public safety radio system. The new state-of-art system, an 800 MHz trunked, simulcast radio system that meets federal Project 25 requirements, will replace an aging VHF system. “Most of the county’s current...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour announced

TROY — The biennial Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour presented by the Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will be held Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Six gardens, featuring a variety of styles and plants, will be on tour in Troy and Tipp City. Tickets...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Rotary Club awards four scholarships

SIDNEY — The Sidney Rotary Club has announced the winners of the Sidney Rotary Scholarships. The club had 36 applications from nine different schools in Shelby County. “The young men and women who applied were amazing. The Rotary Scholarship committee had a challenging job narrowing down the top candidate,” said Will Balling, Sidney Rotary Club Scholarship Committee chair.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Pursuit of a passion: Terry Purke

“Finding a niche and thriving” could well be a descriptor for the life of Terry Purke of Troy, Ohio. Added to that could be “while educating others.” Have you attended an event and marveled at the quality of what you experienced even as you knew that those responsible were not being paid, that they were volunteers? Did you say to yourself, I could/would never do that. How would I prepare? What if I were criticized?
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Man sentenced to 36 months in prison for reckless homicide

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for reckless homicide, drug trafficking and possession, and tampering with evidence. Jacob Stone, 32, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 36 months in prison with two days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years for reckless homicide and aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies. Stone was initially indicted on involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, for selling Fentanyl to Chadwick Amburgey which resulted in his overdose death, and four charges of drug trafficking, third, fourth, and fifth-degree felonies, for selling methamphetamine and Fentanyl.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Students receive scholarships

DUBLIN – Funded by the State of Ohio through the Department of Higher Education and operated as a program of The Ohio Academy of Science, Believe in Ohio is a Student STEM Innovation and Entrepreneurship Scholarship Program that prepares Ohio’s future workforce to meet the demands of a rapidly changing labor market and the innovation economy. The program emphasizes the importance of applying STEM and innovation to solve problems, and how to create solutions by developing marketplace opportunities through research and technological design.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Local restaurants a boon for Morgan’s Place Cemetery

SIDNEY — Dine-To-Donate is a fundraising program that has been utilized for many years in Sidney. Recently, Morgan’s Place Cemetery has been the recipient of the proceeds. Dine-To-Donate works when customers patronize a certain restaurant on a certain day and time. The restaurant then makes a donation to a charity of choice. The customer pays only the usual cost of the meal. Culver’s and Frisch’s have recently hosted Dine-To-Donate events. Plans for the future include The Bridge on June 8 from 4-8 p.m. Firehouse Subs and Amelio’s are to follow on July 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Aug. 4 from 4-9 p.m. respectively.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Darke County Parks to hold native plant sale

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ native plant sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bish Discovery Center on Saturday, June 4. This year, DCP is welcoming four native plant vendors who will be selling a large variety of native plants, trees and shrubs. Vendors include Down Nature’s Path, The Milkweed Patch, Native Ohio Plants and Deeply Rooted Landscapes.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Community calendar

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Canal Music Fest set for Saturday, June 11

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council will present the 2022 Canal Music Fest on Saturday, June 11, at 6 p.m. at City Park in Tipp City. This year’s event is presented by Edison State Community College and Thrivent Financial Associate Matt Buehrer and will feature “Head Games — The Foreigner Tribute,” local favorite “Stranger” and Tipp City’s own Zach Nelson.
TIPP CITY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Water Park opening this weekend

City of Sidney Parks Maintenance employee Jim Heuing tightens a bolt on a diving board at the Sidney Water Park on Wednesday, June 1. The water park opens on Saturday, June 4.
Sidney Daily News

Board to meet

SIDNEY — The West Central Ohio Network Board will meet Friday, June 3, at 9 a.m. at the Shelby County Board of DD office. Anyone wishing to attend should email [email protected] for the link.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Doseck named to dean’s list

MARIETTA, — Marietta College’s Paige Doseck of Botkins, Ohio, has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s high honors list. Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester is recognized as a dean’s high honors list student for that semester.
MARIETTA, OH

