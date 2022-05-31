Spirit EMS record

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for reckless homicide, drug trafficking and possession, and tampering with evidence. Jacob Stone, 32, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 36 months in prison with two days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years for reckless homicide and aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies. Stone was initially indicted on involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, for selling Fentanyl to Chadwick Amburgey which resulted in his overdose death, and four charges of drug trafficking, third, fourth, and fifth-degree felonies, for selling methamphetamine and Fentanyl.
