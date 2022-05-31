Spirit EMS record

PIQUA — Family Days at the Johnston Farm is planned for Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, from noon to 5 p.m. John Johnston’s family home will come alive with games and activities enjoyed in days past by families like yours. Families can make this an early Father’s Day gift since each dad and grandfather will be admitted free when accompanied by his family. Allow time to visit the newly renovated Johnston Home to learn more about the family and how they lived, take in the Historic Indian and Canal Museum to gain insight to the lives of the first people to call Ohio home, and don’t forget to include time in your day for a relaxing ride on the General Harrison of Piqua and relive the time when mules pulled boats and the world moved at four miles an hour on the end of a tow rope.

