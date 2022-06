SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The only winners on the first day of the South Dakota State B Baseball Tournament were the Dell Rapids Quarriers and Mother Nature. Playing the first of four scheduled quarterfinal games on Monday, an RBI double from Aiden Boechler followed by an RBI single from Mason Stubbe in the fourth inning propelled defending state champion Dell Rapids to a 3-1 victory over Parkston/Ethan/Tripp on Monday afternoon at the Birdcage.

DELL RAPIDS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO