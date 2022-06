The following Publishers Note was first published in March 2018 just two weeks after the tragedy in Parkland at Marjorie Stone Douglas High School. At the time, both Carol and I naively thought surely now something would be done to control guns in the United States. Although we recently lost Carol’s dad Ralph, we consider ourselves a lucky family. We have wonderful grandchildren, grandnephews and grandnieces – all of whom go to school each day. It is time to find a path forward, no matter how small. The majority of Americans favor universal background checks. We will accept any small step to save our kids, everyone’s kids, from the terror of active shooter drills and children being murdered in their classrooms.

