Provo, UT

U-talk: In what ways have you been affected by ongoing supply shortages?

Pyramid
Pyramid
 2 days ago
Editor’s note: The Daily Herald is launching a new community question series. Every week, we’ll ask five local residents to tell us their thoughts about a particular issue and then publish their responses and a photo of each. “My work — we can’t get...

Comments / 2

utahstories.com

COVID Burnout: Salt Lake Businesses That Thrived Too Much

Unlike other businesses that had to shut their doors for months or even forever, Saturday Cycles in Salt Lake City’s Marmalade District remained largely open after the disruptive and disastrous March 2020 Covid lockdown. During that time, the shop faced new challenges to its business model while trying to keep its customers happy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Who’s responsible when a snowplow damages your fence?

TOOELE, Utah — With snow comes snowplow damage, so if a city or county snowplow damaged your fence while pushing snow you would expect to get reimbursed, right? Turns out, when plows from multiple agencies work the same area, knowing who is responsible for the damage is not always clear cut. Especially, when they blame each other.
TOOELE, UT
City
Provo, UT
ABC4

Popular Utah-based coffee chain opens another location

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Coffee lovers, get ready as a popular Utah coffee chain comes to Spanish Fork. Black Rifle Coffee Company is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at 713 E. 800 N. in Spanish Fork. This new shop marks the company’s third brick-and-mortar store in Utah. Currently, Black Rifle Coffee […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

DABC speaks on changes to Utah liquor laws, new name

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, residents across Utah are raising their glasses as Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) has made numerous adjustments to liquor laws that will officially go into effect today, June 1. This morning at 10:15 a.m. DABC Director Tiffany Carlson will acknowledge the department’s new name, announce its new […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Salt Lake City

Whether you're looking for a lush treehouse or a rugged cave, here are five Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Salt Lake City.1. The Treehouse Photo courtesy of Airbnb.Available year-round, this dreamy abode offers spectacular views and a romantic adventure.Location: Park City.Features: Private deck, exercise equipment, apartment-style kitchen, heating system and oscillating fans.Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.Cost: $222+ per night. Photo courtesy of Airbnb. Photo courtesy of Airbnb.2. The Hideaway Photo courtesy of Airbnb.This secluded space is great for remote work (literally), featuring a suspended hammock floor and floor-t0-ceiling glass wall.Location: Park City.Features: Fast WiFi, full kitchen,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

International Market returns to Salt Lake City this summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the summer months descend upon Utah, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the warm weather with tasty eats. The International Market returns to Salt Lake City this summer, bringing the wonderfully unique flavors of the world to Utah foodies. The festival will be held at the Utah State Fairpark […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utah.gov

4,496 boats inspected for quagga mussels during Memorial Day weekend

Salt Lake City — Law enforcement officers and technicians with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and other agencies had a busy holiday weekend working to inspect and decontaminate boats across the state. Their efforts focused on preventing the invasive quagga mussels in Lake Powell from spreading to other Utah waterbodies.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Salt Lake County on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Power says about 1,500 residents are currently affected. Crews were first notified of the outage around 8:44 a.m. early Tuesday morning. Rocky Mountain initially estimated residents in the county should have their […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Spanish Fork golf course tees off against Utah’s drought

SALT LAKE CITY — Amid Utah’s ongoing and historic drought, homeowners have had to cut back on watering their lawns or face fines. But what are golf courses in the state doing to conserve water?. The U.S. Geological Survey’s most recent water-use data showed that Utah uses about...
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

Utah Pride Week is back and bigger than ever

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) It has been three years since the Utah Pride Center hosted a large in-person pride week. That all changes this week.  Pride officials say this year’s Pride Week is bigger and better, including the area they’re celebrating. Officials say they had to expand on 5th street in part because during the […]
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Inland Port Authority, UDOT Contend Over LDS Church-Owned Land

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Inland Port Authority faces trouble in a bid to acquire land owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City’s west side. The Utah Department of Transportation has already submitted an eminent domain claim for the vacant spot near I-80 and 56th West. UDOT and a small rail company have secured federal funding to put towards efforts to improve traffic and air quality issues around the Poplar Grove neighborhood. It remains unclear whether the Port Authority will try to compensate the UDOT partnership to acquire the land in question.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah County attorney says he’s been wrongly accused of cannibalism

PROVO, Utah — Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said Wednesday that he’s been wrongly accused of cannibalism, as well as the murder of small children. The accusation, according to Leavitt, stems from an investigation by the Utah County Sheriff, Mike Smith. Further, Leavitt believes that the Utah County Sheriff is using his position for political gain, as both the Utah County Sheriff and the Utah County Attorney are up for reelection in 2022.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
