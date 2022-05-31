ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

Missing swimmer in York River pronounced dead

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ex6Ga_0fvqTZLX00

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A death investigation is now underway for a 39-year-old woman who was initially reported missing while swimming on the York River Monday evening.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, they first got a report of a missing swimmer just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Cappahosic boat landing on the York River.

Members from Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue, the United States Coast Guard, and James City County Fire & Rescue conducted a search and rescue operation following the report.

Around 7:45 p.m., officials found an unresponsive woman near the shoreline of the York River in the 6000 block of Allmondsville Road, north of Cappahosic Landing.

The woman, identified as 39-year-old Little Plymouth resident Crystal Dawn Hilton, was sent to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause and manner of her death are still under investigation.

No further information has been released.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ktbb.com

One dead, one missing after 12 kayakers go over Virginia dam

(NEW YORK) -- One woman has died and another is missing after a group of 12 kayakers became stranded and then went over Bosher's Dam in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday afternoon. Ten kayakers were rescued shortly after the incident took place on the James River at around 3 p.m. local...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
County
Gloucester County, VA
Gloucester County, VA
Sports
City
Abingdon, VA
Gloucester County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
Gloucester County, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Swimmer#United States Coast Guard#Swimming#Accident
WAVY News 10

Death investigation underway after Gloucester fire

A death investigation is underway after an unresponsive person was pulled from a house fire in Gloucester County on Tuesday and pronounced dead. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/death-investigation-after-fire-in-gloucester-county/
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Augusta Free Press

Charles City County: Authorities lead search for missing woman

The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 43-year-old female. Suzanne “Susan” Lyons was last seen at her father’s house on May 26 around 5 p.m. She was headed to Colonial Mart on Roxbury Road in the western part of Charles City County. An employee there said she never showed up at that location.
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Family memorial vandalized at Portsmouth cemetery

The Farmer family lost their father in 1998. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and they had his ashes buried at sea. Two years later in 2000, they paid to have a memorial bench placed at Friendship Park next to the cemetery. After it was damaged and repaired twice over the years what they found this past Memorial Day, they say, is the last straw.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy