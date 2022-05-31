Missing swimmer in York River pronounced dead

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A death investigation is now underway for a 39-year-old woman who was initially reported missing while swimming on the York River Monday evening.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, they first got a report of a missing swimmer just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Cappahosic boat landing on the York River.

Members from Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue, the United States Coast Guard, and James City County Fire & Rescue conducted a search and rescue operation following the report.

Around 7:45 p.m., officials found an unresponsive woman near the shoreline of the York River in the 6000 block of Allmondsville Road, north of Cappahosic Landing.

The woman, identified as 39-year-old Little Plymouth resident Crystal Dawn Hilton, was sent to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause and manner of her death are still under investigation.

No further information has been released.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.