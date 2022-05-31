ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Daughter Wants a Keyed Lock on Bedroom Door, Dad Says No & Reddit Has Solutions

By Thea Glassman
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWK5A_0fvqSZSA00

Click here to read the full article.

A dad recently took to Reddit ’s AITA forum after a disagreement with his daughter over her bedroom door. The 15-year-old expressed that she wanted a lock on her door for privacy because her younger brothers keep coming in without knocking.

“I said OK and a couple days later I bought a lock similar to what you find on bathroom doors which can be opened with a coin or flathead from the outside,” he wrote . “I installed it but my daughter said she didn’t want a lock like that, she wanted a lock where only she had a key. Not me or my wife or anyone else.”

The dad told his daughter he didn’t want to do that in case an emergency pops up, and they need to get into her room. “I’ve already talked to my sons about respecting a door that’s locked and from what my daughter’s told me they aren’t trying to snoop in her room, they are just careless sometimes with asking for permission before entering,” he explained.

Now his daughter is upset with him. His wife, meanwhile, suggested giving their daughter the lock she wants and then making secret key copies for themselves but the dad doesn’t feel comfortable keeping a secret like that. “AITA?” he asked Reddit.

The general consensus was no, the Reddit user is not TA in this particular situation, but that there are plenty of other ways to make sure his daughter has her privacy . Many pointed out that lying about the extra keys wasn’t necessary.

“If you get a keyed lock, I don’t think you should lie to your daughter about not having one,” a user wrote. “You should say that she can have one, but only if you get a copy – otherwise, no dice. If not, then the lock that you have should be sufficient. If the door is locked, then her brothers will have to ask for permission either way, so I’m not entirely sure why she’d be upset.”

Multiple people suggested that the OP needs to offer stricter consequences to his sons for barging into their sister’s room. “NTA on the lock issue but at major AH on the just talking to your sons about walking in on their sister,” one person wrote. “She is 15 years old and has hit puberty. Pre-teen boys should know not to walk in on her. There should be disciplinary actions when they do.”

Another user added: “You need to talk to your sons about respecting a door that’s closed. Or even one that’s not closed if it is not a space they are supposed to be in. They should never be in your daughter’s room unless they are specifically invited by her.”

Others noted that it could be helpful to give the daughter a lock box or cabinet so she can store any items she doesn’t want her brothers finding, like a diary. “Then she has guaranteed privacy for whatever sensitive items she has when when she’s out of the room without the safety risks of having a full lock on the room door,” someone suggested. “Get her something like the IKEA Ivar or PS cabinets that have locking doors, they’re $100-150 and are steel construction, so they’ll last.”

Would you allow your child to have a keyed lock? What’s your policy when it comes to privacy?

Even when you’re famous, Mom Guilt is a thing, as these celebrity moms show .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CWvX_0fvqSZSA00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Channing Tatum
Chip Chick

His Fiancée Returned From Vacation And Told Him She's Moving Out So She Can Be A Hippy While Living In A Van

A man is engaged to his fiancée named Kay, and when his fiancée was little, she really didn't have a great childhood. Kay's parents argued nonstop and had no sympathy for her or her siblings. Kay's parents expected her to work hard, and they didn't care if she struggled through something or got relentlessly bullied; they wanted her to just figure it out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
dailyphew.com

No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because Of Her Physical Appearance

When forming an opinion about someone, some individuals always consider their physical appearance first, regardless of what truly defines that person, which, despite the repetition, is their personality and sentiments. This is true not just of other humans, but of any living entity who deviates from the aesthetic standards and...
PETS
The Veracity Report

Beware Of A New Facebook Scam

Just in the past week, our journalists have encountered this new scam 14 times!. A Screenshot of a Facebook Messenger message between a scammer and one of our reporters.Screen Shot taken by The Veracity Report.
StaceyNHerrera

Husband sought one-night stands while traveling for business, and claimed "it didn't mean anything"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Nearly every month for their two decades of marriage, my friend’s husband traveled for business. As a system implementation consultant, it was his job to strategize, implement, and roll out systems that made companies more efficient.
SheKnows

SheKnows

50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy