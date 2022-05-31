ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Governor Carney, First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney Announce Compassionate Champion Awardees

delaware.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney on Tuesday announced the 2022 Compassionate Champion Awardees. The Compassionate Champion Awards recognize individuals, organizations, and educational institutions across the State of Delaware that provide trauma-informed services in a manner consistent with the Delaware Developmental Framework for Trauma-Informed...

news.delaware.gov

delaware.gov

Delaware African and Caribbean Affairs Commission Celebrates National Caribbean-American Heritage Month

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The month of June is Caribbean-American Heritage Month—a month dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the significance of Caribbean people and their descendants in the history and culture of the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of June 2019, the Caribbean-American population of the U.S. was more than 13 million.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare to open Milford office focusing on seniors, families

Site will join Rehoboth area office with the same mission. ChristianaCare is expanding into the fast-growing Milford area with the opening later this year of a new primary care practice for families and a separate practice exclusively for members of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware Medicare Advantage plans.
MILFORD, DE
delaware.gov

FREE New Castle History Camp, July 25–29, 2022

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. (DOVER, Del. — June 2, 2022) — Children ages 10 to 13 are invited to explore the storied past of one of America’s most historic towns during the FREE New Castle History Camp that will take place from July 25 to 29, 2022 in New Castle, Delaware. Among a host of topics, participants will discover how Native Americans used the land, explore colonial kitchen gardens and weigh in as jurors in the momentous Thomas Garrett trial. At the end of each day, campers will test their skills as historians by researching and designing a creative group project that will be presented to friends and family at the end of the week at the New Castle Public Library.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Hockessin mom who sued Carney over masks now eyeing up state auditor seat

Embattled Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness, should she seek reelection, will face a challenger for the seat in a Hockessin mother familiar with fighting Delaware democrats, as she's already filed suit against the governor earlier this year over his continued school mask mandate. Republican Janice Lorrah announced Tuesday her candidacy for...
HOCKESSIN, DE
delaware.gov

Heritage Commission Book of the Week: Pierre S. du Pont IV: Governor of Delaware 1977-1985

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. When Pete DuPont was elected governor in 1977, Delaware was facing and severe economic downturn, substantial budget deficits, and the second-highest unemployment rate in the nation. Despite these challenges, the DuPont administration would achieve long-lasting solutions to the State’s woes and improve the lives of Delaware’s citizens. Larry Nagengast’s history of the DuPont administration is drawn from interviews conducted with the real people who made this change happen, including Governor DuPont himself.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware Dems promise multiple bills targeting guns will pass before the end of June

Delaware's Democratic lawmakers have introduced a number of bills collectively identified as a "gun safety package" that look to do everything from strengthening background checks, to holding gun manufacturers and dealers liable for violence, to the outright banning of certain weapons, attachments, or modifications. Gov. John Carney and Democratic leaders...
delaware.gov

DNREC, Division of Public Health Offer Tips About Ticks

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. An adult lone star tick in central Delaware. DNREC photo. With spring heading into summer – prime time for ticks as well as for people getting outdoors – the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has partnered with the Division of Public Health within the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) to educate the public about ticks, including where they are found, how to identify different types and what precautions to take before and after exposure to ticks, as well as information about tick-borne pathogens.
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Delaware’s P-EBT Program Expanded to Children Under Age 6 in Households Receiving SNAP

NEW CASTLE (June 1, 2022) – Delaware families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will get emergency food assistance through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program for children under the age of 6 living in their households. Eligible SNAP households will receive P-EBT for the 2021-2022 school year (September 2021 through June 2022).
DELAWARE STATE
Jake Wells

More Stimulus Money Coming to Delaware This Month

stack of money in different amountsphoto by Colin Watts (Unsplash) If you're running light on cash right now, here is some good news for Delaware residents. By the end of May, the state of Delaware will be sending out a tax rebate to residents. Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates. According to Delaware Online, the rebate also applies to residents who did not earn enough to submit taxes in 2020.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Homebuilder pressure leads to watered down Sussex waterway buffer ordinance

Under pressure from homebuilders, officials in Delaware’s fastest-growing county have approved new regulations for construction near wetlands and streams that, in some crucial instances, would provide less protection than the county’s existing 34-year-old code. Evidence has been mounting for years that Sussex County’s waters are becoming increasingly polluted...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Dr. Karyl Rattay to leave Delaware Division of Public Health

Dr. Karyl Rattay announced May 13 that she will be leaving her role as director of the Delaware Division of Public Health effective June 30. Rattay assumed her position in 2009, during the H1N1 influenza pandemic, and is the nation’s longest-serving public health director. As Delaware’s state health official,...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Federal infrastructure dollars directed to Sussex County transportation projects

Sen. Tom Carper and Delaware Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski toured Sussex County infrastructure projects slated to receive federal dollars Tuesday. Those projects include the relocation of a truck route in Georgetown to make safety improvements and allow for an expansion of a runway at the Delaware Coastal Airport. Majeski says...
delawarepublic.org

Sewer treatment agreement between Wilmington and New Castle County is officially signed

Wilmington and New Castle County make their sewer treatment agreement official. New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki signed the 10-year contract earlier this week. Meyer explains how that helps residents. "The consequence for you is that your sewer system will run more seamlessly, more efficiently,...
delaware.gov

Enhanced Plastic Carryout Bag Ban in Effect July 1, 2022

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. DNREC reminds shoppers the enhanced plastic carryout bag ban will be in effect July 1. DNREC photo. Film Bags No Longer to Be Distributed by Retail Vendors in Delaware. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reminds retail shoppers in...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

SDARJ scholarship goes to Sussex Central grad

Trinity Nicole Harris of Millsboro has been awarded a Charlotte King Scholarship by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice. The scholarship is based on demonstrated commitment to racial justice through community involvement. Set to graduate from Sussex Central High School, Harris will attend Delaware Tech in the fall, majoring...
Cape Gazette

Bidens set to be in town June 2-5

Similar to last year, President Joe Biden and wife Dr. Jill Biden will be enjoying the first lady’s 71st birthday at their beach house north of Rehoboth Beach. Her birthday is Friday, June 3. Last year’s birthday beach visit was the first for Biden as president to their house...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delaware.gov

Division Of Public Health Launches New Delaware WIC Educational Website

DOVER, DE (June 1, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing the launch of Delaware WIC’s new educational website. The website includes information on nutrition, breastfeeding, and WIC’s programming for families, covering all stages of pregnancy, postpartum, infancy and children up to five years of age. It currently includes a link to information and contact numbers related to the baby formula shortage. The site can be accessed at Delaware.WICresources.org.
DELAWARE STATE

