Governor Carney, First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney Announce Compassionate Champion Awardees

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. (DOVER, Del. — June 2, 2022) — Children ages 10 to 13 are invited to explore the storied past of one of America’s most historic towns during the FREE New Castle History Camp that will take place from July 25 to 29, 2022 in New Castle, Delaware. Among a host of topics, participants will discover how Native Americans used the land, explore colonial kitchen gardens and weigh in as jurors in the momentous Thomas Garrett trial. At the end of each day, campers will test their skills as historians by researching and designing a creative group project that will be presented to friends and family at the end of the week at the New Castle Public Library.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 6 HOURS AGO