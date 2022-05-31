ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HFD working to recover body after construction worker trapped in machine

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

First responders are working to recover a body after being called to a trench rescue near a motel on the east side, the Houston Fire Department told ABC13 Tuesday morning.

SkyEye was over the scene along the East Freeway near Normandy just before 11 a.m.

HFD said in a tweet that it received reports of a trench rescue at a job site, and it turned out that a construction worker was trapped in a machine.

After evaluating, crews determined that the operation would be a recovery.

The medical examiner has been called to the scene.

ABC13 Houston

