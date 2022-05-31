ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

KGOU Readers Club: Rare Encounter (RPT)

kgou.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKGOU Managing Editor Logan Layden discusses Rare Encounter with it's author, J.K. Hall. As Memorial Day weekend is celebrated...

www.kgou.org

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

What Is “The Ick” and Are You, a Man, Giving It to Women?

We’ve all been there: you’re crushing on someone, fantasizing about them and hey, probably creating an idealized version of them in your head. Maybe things even progress IRL. You hang out, go on a few dates and then bam! You notice something about them, or they do something, that turns you off instantly. Maybe they’re mean to the waiter, kiss strangely or use the wrong laughing emoji. Whatever it is, it’s shattered your fantasy and the possibility of a third date. You’ve gotten “the ick.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Village celebrates jubilee with 104 royal-related scarecrows

A village in Herefordshire is celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a royal-themed scarecrow competition, crafting 104 figures so far to stand watch ahead of the weekend.Wellington Village Fun Week is a local event organised every two years, and has this year been taken over by jubilee celebrations.The week includes themed quizzes, picnics, fireworks and bingo, but many have also taken pride in designing life-sized Queens, Prince Philips, and even royal guards for their gardens.“The theme this year is kings, queens, princes, princesses or anything with a royal connection,” co-organiser Phil Smith, 68, told the PA news agency.“For instance, the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy