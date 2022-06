Randolph Duane Lovette is a military veteran, father of three, and a student at Western Michigan University. 35-year-old Randolph, nicknamed Randy, lived on Rutland Street, close to Grand River Avenue, near the Southfield Freeway in Detroit, Michigan. On May 20, 2010, Randolph was seen riding his bike in Redford, Michigan between the hours of 10 pm and 11 pm. He was on his way to his home on the west side of Detroit. Randolph never made it home. He has never been seen or heard from again.

