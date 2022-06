If you have a weak stomach or are squeamish, this story is going to push you to your limits. Usually, when someone is trafficking, it's drugs, guns, maybe some black market toys, Playstation 5's, something along those lines. We've heard those stories before, so none of them are too shocking in this day in age. However, what happened in regards to this Idaho man is going to turn your stomach.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 7 HOURS AGO