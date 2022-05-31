Biden eyes White House shakeup amid walkbacks, plummeting poll numbers: report

The Biden White House is “adrift” and rife with “managerial breakdowns” that have the president eyeing a major shakeup of his leadership team in a desperate bid to win back the American public — and Democratic Party leaders, according to a new report.

Biden has become particularly annoyed with White House staff in recent months over repeated attempts to “clarify” comments the president has made about Russia and Taiwan, according to NBC News — which cited interviews with more than 24 current and former administration officials, lawmakers, congressional aides and other Democrats close to the White House.

Biden has also reportedly become exasperated with poll after poll showing his approval rating dropping below the lowest levels recorded by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

“I don’t know what’s required here,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), whose endorsement of Biden resurrected his moribund 2020 presidential campaign, told NBC News. “But I do know the poll numbers have been stuck where they are for far too long.”

One person close to the president added to the outlet that Biden is simply “frustrated. If it’s not one thing, it’s another.”

Multiple polls have shown Biden’s approval levels dropping below those of his predecessor, Donald Trump. Getty Images

The malaise has led to speculation about changes at the top of the West Wing hierarchy. Though NBC reported no moves are likely to be made right away, multiple sources told the outlet that White House chief of staff Ron Klain is expected to depart at some point after the November midterm elections.

Potential successors if and when Klain does go include White House adviser Anita Dunn, who would be the first woman or person of color to hold the chief of staff role. Other contenders could include counselor to the president Steve Ricchetti and domestic policy chief Susan Rice.

There may be no greater signifier of the dysfunction of the current administration than the furor after White House aides walked back sharp comments Biden made about Russian President Vladimir Putin during a trip to Eastern Europe.

“For God’s sake, this name cannot remain in power,” Biden said during an address in Warsaw on March 26.

Shortly after Biden made the remark , an unnamed White House staffer rushed a statement to reporters saying, “The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.” The following day, Klain approvingly retweeted a post from CNN White House correspondent John Harwood that said Biden’s remark showed a “ significant lapse in discipline .”

The president’s approval ratings continue to fall. Getty Images

But on March 28, Biden contradicted his underlings, telling reporters during an unscripted Q&A at the White House: “I’m not walking anything back.”

“I was expressing the moral outrage that I felt,” the president went on, adding: “I wasn’t then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change. I was expressing the moral outrage that I feel and I make no apologies for it.” When asked for an additional explanation, Biden said: “I was talking to the Russian people. The last part of the speech was talking to the Russian people, telling them what we thought.”

In private, NBC reported, Biden was “furious” that his statements were being seen as unreliable and the president reminded his staff that he is the one who is in charge.

Despite the reprimand, the issue flared up again on Biden’s recent trip to Asia, when the president said the US would help defend Taiwan if the island nation came under attack from China.

For the third time in nine months, the White House walked back a Taiwan comment by Biden , insisting that US policy “has not changed,” a claim Biden himself echoed .

When asked about the walkbacks, a White House official told NBC News: “We don’t say anything that the president doesn’t want us to say.”

The White House doubled down Tuesday, with deputy press secretary Andrew Bates telling The Post, “The breathlessness of paragraphs 1&2 versus the denial being relegated to graph 28 tells you what you need to know about this story.”

“And as we’ve said before, no clarifications of the President’s remarks are ever issued without his direct approval.”

Meanwhile, the president’s approval rating continues to sink as Americans grapple with a series of issues including decades-high inflation, a looming recession and an increase in violent crime.

Protesters advocate for gun control amid an uptick in shootings across the country. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gas prices over the $8 mark are advertised at a Chevron station in Los Angeles, California, May 30, 2022. REUTERS

On Tuesday, a Rasmussen Reports survey found that only 43% of likely voters approve of Biden’s job performance while 55% disapprove. A recent Emerson poll put Biden’s approval rating as low as 38% .

“He’s now lower than Trump, and he’s really twisted about it,” one person close to the White House told NBC News.

As the midterm elections approach and with Republicans favored to take back control of the House and Senate, Biden has reportedly told aides he believes Democrats do not defend him enough on various TV shows.

A White House official denied the claims to the outlet saying, “What he’s pushing for is to make a sharper case for all that we have accomplished thus far.”