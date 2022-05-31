ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Deputies: No apparent motive in deadly Orange County shooting of Ukrainian refugee

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — he Orange County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the suspect in a murder that they later learned was just one of a string of violent crimes.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Duncan Court just after 6 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find 62-year-old Oleg Denysenko lying in the driveway dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said surveillance video shows a black Jeep Grand Cherokee pull up to the house on Duncan Court just before 6 p.m.

Deputies say the driver appears to call Denysenko, who had been standing on the front porch, over to the car.

Investigators said Denysenko appears to have a brief conversation with the driver before suddenly being shot in the face and chest.

The driver of the Jeep then backs up and drives through the front yard of a home before speeding away.

Just before 6:30 p.m., deputies received reports of a black Jeep that crashed into a home off North Buena Vista Avenue.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw the driver of the Jeep, later identified as 30-year-old Vashawn McLendon, running from the crash.

Investigators found a shell casing inside the Jeep that matched the one left at the Duncan Court scene and two bullet holes in a window of the SUV.

Deputies learned that the Jeep was registered to McLendon’s mother, who lived a few miles from the crash scene.

While heading to McClendon’s mother’s house, dispatchers got a 911 call from her saying that her son had just arrived home acting irrationally and had blood on his clothes.

Deputies responded to the home, evacuated family members, and took McClendon into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKBdU_0fvqPjMl00
Vashawn McClendon

According to the sheriff’s office, a third person reported being pistol whipped on Observatory Drive by the same person who had just crashed on Buena Vista Ave.

Later that night around 8 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Hudson Street where a relative of McLendon’s said he’d just arrived acting strangely and covered in blood.

Deputies responded to the home, evacuated the family members, and took McClendon into custody.

Investigators say that in addition to the shooting and hit-and-run cases, McLendon is also suspected in a pistol-whipping incident shortly after crashing into the home.

McClendon was booked into the Orange County jail and charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, and aggravated battery with a motor vehicle.

He’s being held on no bond.

In a statement, the Orange County sheriff said the police had yet to find an explanation for the crimes.

“This horrible violent spree by McClendon, which resulted in the tragic murder of Mr. Denysenko, and serious injury to two others, has no apparent motive,” the sheriff’s office said.

Denysenko’s daughter told deputies that her father was an accomplished physicist in Ukraine, was extremely intelligent, and had a calm and shy demeanor.

She said her father had come to the United States earlier this year and was set to return to Ukraine the following month. But he stayed on when the invasion of Ukraine began.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Dee M
2d ago

hmmm...why won't the headline read: black man shoots Ukraine refugee. I mean the media LOVES putting race on all narratives when its a white race who shot someone of a black race?? people wake up! The media brings hatered amongst us!

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Ukraine#Violent Crime#Ukrainian#Duncan Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman, 82, dies in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An 82-year-old woman died in a crash in Lake County. The Tavares Police Department said the crash happened on Tuesday at 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of David Walker Drive and Dora Avenue. A Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy found the woman trapped in her...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Shooting injures one, leads to crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a late-night shooting in south Orlando. Officers responded to Millenia Boulevard and Radebaugh Way shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Orlando police said the incident began after someone fired shots at a car traveling north along Millenia Boulevard near Oak Ridge Road. One person...
click orlando

19-year-old woman shot, killed in Orange County identified

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed early Wednesday at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Raniyah A’shanti Gandy died in the shooting, which happened around 3 a.m. at The Park at Highgate on North Powers Drive near Silver Star Road.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Boston manhole blasts send 1 to hospital, force evacuations

BOSTON (AP) — Two manholes exploded in downtown Boston on Thursday morning, pouring smoke into the streets, forcing the evacuation of two buildings and sending one person to the hospital with burns, authorities said. The explosions, which also shattered a window, were reported around 8:30 a.m. near the High...
BOSTON, MA
live5news.com

Police: Girl, 10, fatally shot neighbor her mom was fighting with

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTV) - A Florida woman is facing manslaughter charges after police say her 10-year-old daughter shot and killed a neighbor with whom her mother got into a fight. Friends and neighbors say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was grilling out, celebrating Memorial Day at her apartment. They say 31-year-old...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy