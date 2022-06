No, I'm not really an expert, I just play one on the radio. But what I can tell you from personal experience is; that food poisoning is no laughing matter!. Well, okay, I can laugh about it now, but while it was going on, I assure you there was no laughter! There was, however, a lot of time spent in the bathroom, trying to decide which body part should be closest to the porcelain throne.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO