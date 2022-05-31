Coronavirus: 9 COVID deaths reported in Erie County last week

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 93 COVID-19 cases, out of 650 total cases, along with 9 new deaths for the week of May 23-May 29.

There are now 808 total deaths reported in the county since March 2020.

As of May 29, among the total reported in deaths in Erie County, the breakdown by vaccination status and age range is as follows:

Reported Deaths Ages 0-49 Ages 50-64 Ages 65 & older Sub-total Percentage breakdown Not vaccinated 31 92 535 658 81% Partially vaccinated 0 4 29 33 4% Fully vaccinated without a booster 2 16 74 92 11% Additional dose 0 4 21 25 3% Total 808 100%

As of May 29, the age breakdown of reported deaths is as follows:

Deaths Age range 2020 2021 2022 Total 0-19 0 1 0 1 20-29 0 3 2 5 30-39 2 5 3 10 40-49 0 14 3 17 50-59 8 35 12 55 60-69 29 84 21 134 70-79 78 108 25 211 80-89 125 84 42 234 90-99 79 40 17 136 100-109 3 2 0 5 Sub-total 324 376 108 808 Total 808

During the week of May 23-May 29 — 237 people were vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the county to 182,667 with the following breakdown:

Number of persons Of eligible population Of total population Partially vaccinated 23,544 9.2% 8.7% Fully vaccinated 159,123 62.5% 59% Received additional dose 80,538 31.5% 29.8% Received second booster 13,589 5% 4.7%

As of May 29, the vaccination breakdown in Erie County by age range is as follows:

Years old Percentage up to date with booster Percentage vaccinated fully Percentage vaccinated partially 5–9 0.0% 24.5% 2.8% 10–19 10.4% 44.4% 5.8% 20–29 16.1% 54.2% 11.2% 30-39 22.4% 57.9% 10.5% 40-49 28.9% 62.9% 9.3% 50-59 38.7% 71.3% 8.8% 60-69 54.8% 79.4% 9.4% 70 & older 64.5% 84.7% 13.0%

Find vaccines near you

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get Vaccinated

For list of local vaccination sites, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine

Get Tested

For list of local sites offering free testing, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-testing-information

Community Levels

According to the CDC Data Tracker that shows COVID-19 Community Levels , Erie County currently has a high level of community transmission.

At this level, recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 include:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant. This means getting all recommended primary doses and booster doses when eligible.

Anyone may choose to mask at any time, regardless of vaccination status.

If you are (or live, work or have contact with someone who is) at high risk for severe illness or have a weak immune system, consult your healthcare provider about masking and other precautions.

Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Wear a mask if you have symptoms, positive test results, or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Stay home while waiting for test results. If you have positive test results, even if you don’t have symptoms, stay home and apart from others in your home and, if possible, use a separate bathroom; inform your close contacts to stay home and get tested.

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.

