BOSTON – The Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals and are the first team to win the Bob Cousy Trophy, which will be given to the Eastern Conference Champion every year. Cousy played 13 seasons with the Celtics, helping the team win six NBA titles. Cousy told WBZ-TV he stayed up late Sunday night to watch the Celtics beat the Miami Heat, saying the win was extra special for him. "Not only did I want the Celtics to win desperately, but I wanted the Celtics to be the first Bob Cousy Award winner in the Eastern Conference," Cousy...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO