Caring for a dog in a big city can be difficult. Daily exercise and stimulation are important for any breed, but it may be a challenge to find a large and safe space for them to play. Luckily, dog parks are there to help. A good dog park provides a safe space for dogs to exercise, and roam around off-leash. Any pooch loves a visit to a dog park since there are always other friends for them to play with. In this article, you will learn about 5 of the best dog parks in Detroit, and what each one has to offer.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO