POUGHKEEPSIE – The 38-year-old man who allegedly murdered a woman on Sunday and resulted in a manhunt before being captured, has been charged with murder. Paul Senecal is accused of fatally stabbing 29-year-old Melanie Chianese, the daughter of Senecal’s ex-girlfriend on May 29th. Senecal fled the Town of Wappinger murder scene around 6 p.m. and was captured nearly two-and-a-half hours later on the Mid-Hudson Bridge. The original Mid-Hudson News story can be found here.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO