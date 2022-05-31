Police Arrests/Citations

“Strawberry Days” continues this coming Saturday at the Fayette County Farmers Market, with lots of strawberries available, as well as other strawberry related items available from vendors. Of course, while strawberries may be a primary focus on many shoppers, there is much to enjoy and fill needs. We have wonderful breads, jams, local honey, salsas/dressings and baked goods. Many vendors sell crafts and customized products, including wood, knit/crochet, umbrellas, and tumblers. Beef is featured prominently this year. There are still vegetable and herb plants, and potted flowers (annual and perennial), as well as some early spring vegetables. Check the list below for specifics for this week.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO