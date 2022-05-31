ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department....

Record-Herald

Adena Urgent Care — Bridge Street now open

CHILLICOTHE, OH – A vision to expand Urgent Care access on Chillicothe’s north side became a reality Wednesday with the official opening of Adena Urgent Care – Bridge Street. “This vision started pre-COVID,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “The pandemic interrupted...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Record-Herald

‘Cemetery Walk’ set for June 20

The Fayette County Genealogical Society will be hosting another cemetery walk in the Washington Cemetery on Monday, June 20. This year’s program — “Prominent Early Black Citizens” — will be presented by guest speaker Paul LaRue, local historian and retired social studies teacher from the Washington City Schools.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Judge Beathard delivers Memorial Day address

The Bloomingburg Free and Accepted Masons Lodge 449 conducted the annual Memorial Day service at the Bloomingburg Cemetery on Monday. Wayne King served as master of ceremonies. The program opened with the posting of the Colors by members of Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Sons of Veterans Reserve, which is the military unit of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War under the command of First Lieutenant Shane L. Milburn.
BLOOMINGBURG, OH
Record-Herald

The two natures: flesh and divine

John 3:6, “That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the spirit is spirit.”. If a person has experienced the new birth, that is if he is born into God’s family, he has two natures. One nature is of the flesh, which is of this world, and the other is a divine nature given to us by God. These two natures fight or war against each other constantly.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Record-Herald

Chamber presents scholarships to graduates

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently presented five scholarships to local graduating seniors for their academic achievements and dedication to their community. Each recipient received a $500 scholarship from funds collected during the annual Chamber Scholarship Golf Outing. This year’s scholarship recipients are: Emily Barker from Fayette Christian School,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Miami Trace’s Workman places 8th at Regional

PICKERINGTON — The Miami Trace High School track and field team had five competitors take part in the second and final day of the Division I Regional meet at Pickerington North High School Friday, May 27. Lilly Workman and Libby Aleshire were Regional qualifiers in the discus throw. Mallory...
PICKERINGTON, OH
Record-Herald

Wednesday Farmers Market vendors announced

The strawberry harvest has surged recently thanks to the weather! You will find plenty at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market today along with a wide variety of other great products. This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

WHS holds 146th commencement

Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) honored this year’s 139 graduates Friday evening at its 146th commencement ceremony. The graduation was held in the Washington High School (WHS) gymnasium at 7 p.m. A large crowd of family and friends filled the gym and lobby just outside the gym to take part in the celebration.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Record-Herald

‘Strawberry Days’ continue at market & much more

“Strawberry Days” continues this coming Saturday at the Fayette County Farmers Market, with lots of strawberries available, as well as other strawberry related items available from vendors. Of course, while strawberries may be a primary focus on many shoppers, there is much to enjoy and fill needs. We have wonderful breads, jams, local honey, salsas/dressings and baked goods. Many vendors sell crafts and customized products, including wood, knit/crochet, umbrellas, and tumblers. Beef is featured prominently this year. There are still vegetable and herb plants, and potted flowers (annual and perennial), as well as some early spring vegetables. Check the list below for specifics for this week.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

CAC assists low-income residents with weatherization

Community Action, over its 55-year history, has administered many programs that seek to assist the low-income residents of the community. One of these programs is the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP), available to either homeowners or renters with their landlord’s permission. This energy efficiency program is funded by the Department...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Dinner & concert fundraiser a success

On Memorial Saturday night, more than 100 diners settled themselves comfortably to conclude a Grace United Methodist Church dinner with a concert of witty ’30s and ’40s jazz tunes, medleys from popular musicals, and accomplished local soloists. This first-ever fundraising collaboration was proposed by Richard Glass, retired vocal music teacher at Miami Trace High School and longtime director of the Fayette County Choral Society. Toward the end of the hour-long concert, Glass encouraged the audience to join in singing the first two verses of a stirring version of the patriotic song “America, the Beautiful,” with narration by Richard Owens.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

