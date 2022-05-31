MN Reports 5 COVID Deaths/2,188 New Cases

FORADA, Minn. (FOX 9) – The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes in Minnesota from the storms on Memorial Day. Weather officials say an EF-2 tornado caused “quite extensive” damage in Forada. Survey teams estimate the max wind speeds were 120 mph with a half-mile path width and evidence of multiple vortexes.
Severe weather hit the state over the Memorial Day weekend. FOX 9 reports some of the worst damage was spotted in the small city of Forada, just south of Alexandria. Photos and video from storm chasers show significant damage through a neighborhood along Maple Lake. Douglas County officials say that...
