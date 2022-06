I was both very surprised and impressed with the New York Rangers last night in there dominating 6-2 win over the two time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. From start to finish, the Rangers looked like the superior team offensively and defensively. They out skated Tampa all game long and were the more physical team as well. You rarely ever see Andrei Vasilevskiy give up six goals in one game. The Lightning only allowed three goals in their entire series against Florida, and the Rangers scored four goals in two periods against them last night. But it is only one game. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO