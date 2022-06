Shelly Lorriane Woodroof, 59, of Corder, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Centerpointe Medical Center in Independence, with her loving companion of 20 years, Charles, by her side. Shelly was born on October 21, 1962, in Ray County, the daughter of Donald Levi “Don” and Della “Marie” (Sanner) Palmer....

