The State Legislature has placed the question of an elected superintendent of schools on the November ballot. As a teacher in 1972, we had an elected superintendent in Lee County as Superintendent Ray L. Williams was elected. He retired from the district and was the last elected. Ray V. Pottorf was the first appointed superintendent in 1977. This opened the door to 15 subsequent appointed superintendents and each one getting an increasingly outrageous salary with little if any improvement over the old system of election. The new Superintendent, Dr. Bernier is making $255,000 plus benefits. Mr. Pottorf started at $35,000. Since then, LCSD has averaged a superintendent every four years. One superintendent was shot in his office.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO