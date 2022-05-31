ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

ARC opens new animal health facility

 2 days ago

The Animal Refuge Center has more than 300 animals in its care at its facility at 18011 Old Bayshore Road and one of the most difficult jobs it has it to make sure the dogs and cats are in good condition, with no diseases so they can quickly be adopted out...

WINKNEWS.com

Sheba gets adopted, finding a forever home

Sheba, the abused dog, has a new chance at life and love, now that she’s been adopted by a new family. A video began circling around social media catching Sheba getting beaten in the back of a car at a Racetrac in South Fort Myers. Now, Sheba has a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Free food, fun for children over summer break

This summer, the City of Cape Coral’s Parks & Recreation Department will team up with the School District of Lee County and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to host a Summer BreakSpot Kickoff event at Paul Sanborn Park at 2310 SE 3rd St. on Tuesday, June 7. The kickoff...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bear cub approaches people in Naples’ Pelican Marsh neighborhood

A man came across a bear in the Pelican Marsh neighborhood in Naples on Sunday. Above is the cub that was caught on camera in Pelican Marsh. At first, the bear showed curiosity about Jim Roberts and his neighbors. “The bear seemed very docile at first. And then as more...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Brookside Market launches on Davis Blvd. in East Naples

The Brookside Market launched Saturday at 1947 Davis Blvd. in East Naples with a grand opening celebration featuring music, tacos, beer, wine and champagne at the new store and hangout. Co-owned by brothers Bryan and Matt Flores and Mangrove Outfitters’ Cody Shadley, the self-serve bar and bottle shop has a rotating selection of 160 craft beers, plus wine, charcuterie and sandwiches from Naples-based Yacht Club Subs. Brookside Market, which sells provisions for a day of boating or fishing, is connected to the adjacent Mangrove Outfitters Fly Shop, which Capt. Tom Shadley recently relocated about two miles from the storefront where it operated for 27 years. The new shop at 1949 Davis Blvd. sells high-end rods, reels and other fishing gear and apparel. It also provides in-house professional fishing guides.
NAPLES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Owner of popular hot dog stand shot

A man confirms his brother was shot Tuesday in Lehigh Acres. Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a shooting on Homestead Rd. S and Milwaukee Blvd and neighbors heard it immediately. Ceberino’s Hot Dogs & More is a popular place in the neighborhood. They initially posted on Facebook that the...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Cathy Cooper Cochrane

Cathy Cooper Cochrane, 71, of Cape Coral passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was born January 3, 1951 in Gary, Indiana to Glenn and Sara (nee) West) Cooper. She was a National Board Certified educator, teaching in Indiana and Florida, for students ranging from elementary age to postgraduate university level, with endorsements in the fields of Special Education and Gifted Education.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New car washes under construction throughout Lee County

If the private-equity companies and investors played their cards right, there should be cleaner cars driving around Lee County soon. New car washes are under construction in just about every corridor of the county. A ModWash Express Car Wash is in the works for State Road 82 and Forum Boulevard....
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

738 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral; 239-347-7033 or www.texastonys.com. 4519 Tamiami Trail E., Naples; 239-732-8392 or www.texastonys.com. Most Southwest Floridians may know Tony Phelan for his Pinchers restaurants. The food there is inspired by the Sunshine State. But Mr. Phelan is a Texas boy at heart, so it was natural that he would fuse the barbecue of his Texas roots with orange wood from Florida. His ribs, brisket, chicken, pork and other meats have a mellow kiss of citrus that complements the rubs.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Carole’s House introduces French bakery café to Naples area

The Memorial Day weekend launch of a modern café and French bakery in East Naples is the beginning of a local business concept with plans to open as many as a half-dozen locations by the end of 2023. The second location is already underway for Carole’s House Café &...
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Miami investor pays nearly $20 million for Charlotte County center

A Miami real investment firm has bought a Port Charlotte shopping center for $18.9 million. The 139,478-square-foot Murdock Carrousel shopping center is on U.S. 41 near Murdock Circle and Murdock Town Center. This is a section of Port Charlotte crowded with retailers and eateries including a Walmart Supercenter, Target, Metro Diner and Chick-fil-A all within about a mile of one another.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of shooting dog at Naples Dog Park arrested

A man has been arrested after being accused of shooting a dog at Naples Dog Park on Saturday. According to Naples Police Department, shortly after 5 p.m. officers were called to the park after Tyson Derek McCord, 53, called and said he shot a dog that was attacking his dog.
NAPLES, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alligator seen swimming along Florida’s Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Humans aren’t the only ones heading to the coast for a beach vacation. According to WINK-TV and WBBH-TV, visitors to Florida’s Fort Myers Beach spotted an alligator swimming along the shore Tuesday morning. Beachgoer Angela Fleming captured a video of the reptile...
businessobserverfl.com

$1.16 billion Naples builder names new regional executive

National building services firm Manhattan Construction Co. has named Craig Bryant vice president of its Southwest Florida operations. Based in Naples, Bryant will oversee client engagement and executive leadership of the region’s preconstruction and construction services, according to a statement. Across his 23-year commercial construction career, Bryant has held project management and executive leadership positions primarily in Southwest Florida. His portfolio of projects includes multifamily, higher education, K-12, senior living, class A office space and hospitality market sectors.
NAPLES, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Collier and Lee County homeowners wonder if now is the time to sell their second house

Over the past two years, Southwest Florida has become the nation’s most popular destination for relocation. In 2021 alone, more than 547,000 people made the jump to the Sunshine State causing real estate prices to surge. The jewel of SWFL continues to be Naples. According to real estate analysis Rexter Marqueses of Mashvisor, Naples is one the most desirable places in the United States, ranking No. 7 in the U.S. News Best Places study of 150 metro areas. The city also topped the Best Places to Live in Florida. It also ranked favorably in other categories, including:
LEE COUNTY, FL

