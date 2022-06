MENDOTA – A large crowd gathered at Restland Memorial Gardens to pay their respects to our wartime heroes during Mendota’s Memorial Day service on May 30. The Veterans’ Memorial Council, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4079, its Auxiliary and American Legion Post 540 participated in the program, the purpose of which is to honor and remember all veterans resting on domestic or foreign soil for their commitment and unselfish contribution to our present way of life with liberty and freedom for all.

