On May 28, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., troopers from the Ellenville barracks responded to the Rondout Valley Campground in the town of Rochester for a report of juveniles shooting at patrons with air soft guns. Investigation revealed that approximately 15 people were shot and injured by three juveniles using air soft guns. No one was seriously injured. All three juveniles were charged with the misdemeanors Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree, Assault 3rd degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. All were released on Family Court appearance tickets returnable to Ulster Family Court. They were turned over to their parents.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO