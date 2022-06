The New York Yankees hope to stay hot as they host the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of a three-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m. EST. Entering last night's contest, the Angels had lost six straight as their pitching staff is struggling mightily. Shohei Ohtani is tasked with righting the ship and hopes to rebound from a poor performance against Toronto in which he surrendered five runs in six innings. On the year, Ohtani has a 3.45 ERA and had a quality start in three straight prior to the Blue Jays loss.

