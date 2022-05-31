ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

This sweet boy is ready for Netflix and naps with a forever family

By Emily Mikkelsen
 2 days ago

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A lovable goofball is looking for his family!

This is Reggie. He’s four years old. He’s still got loads of energy to run and play fetch with his family, but he’s also always happy to curl up and watch his favorite Netflix shows (we bet he’s really enjoying the new season of Stranger Things!) with his family.

He’s a big fan of belly rubs and giving him a treat is a surefire way to his heart.

Reggie is neutered, microchipped and ready to be yours. You can call the Rockingham Animal Shelter at (336) 394-0075 to find out more about adopting Reggie!

