If you are hitting the road and traveling this Memorial Day weekend -- you are not alone!. How Many People are Traveling on Memorial Day Weekend?. AAA is reporting that 39.2 million people will be traveling this holiday weekend. That number is up 8.3% from last year. Compared to last year, AAA is also reporting that there should be a 4.6% increase in travel by car (that's about 500,000 more people on the road), a 25% increase in air travel, and a 200% increase in travel by bus, train and cruise ship.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO